PM Narendra Modi distributes aids, equipment to over 27,000 senior citizens, disabled in Prayagraj

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to attend several programmes that would focus on social empowerment, infrastructure and farmers welfare in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, arrived in the city on Saturday (February 29).

The Prime Minister was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon his arrival at the airport.

He then visited a distribution camp in the city and distributed assistive aids and devices to senior citizens and the differently-abled. In the mega camp, over 56,000 assistive aid and devices of different types will be distributed free of cost to over 26,000 of beneficiaries.

The cost of the aids and devices is over Rs 19 crore.

The objective is to provide assistance through these aids and devices to the daily living and socio-economic development of the 'Divyangjan' and the senior citizens.

PM Modi will today lay foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway and launch 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) all over the country from the district. FPOs help in the collectivisation of such small, marginal and landless farmers in order to give them the collective strength to deal with such issues, read a statement.

Members of the FPO will manage their activities together in the organization to get better access to technology, input, finance and market for faster enhancement of their income. The event shall also witness the completion of one year of the launch of PM-KISAN scheme.

It will mark as the biggest distribution camp in the country in terms of the number of beneficiaries covered, the number of appliances, the value of aids and appliances distributed.