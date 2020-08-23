PM Narendra Modi extends greeting to farmers on Nuakhai

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to farmers on the occasion of Nuakhai Juhar an agricultural festival mainly observed by people of Western Odisha and Southern Chhattisgarh in India. He extended his good wishes to the farmers and wished for their prosperity and good health.

Prime Minister Modi said, ''The special occasion of Nuakhai is about celebrating the hardwork of our farmers. It is due to their efforts that our nation is fed. May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone. Nuakhai Juhar!''

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also wished farmers happiness and prosperity on the occasion of Nuakhai Juhar.

Nuakhai Juhar is also referred as Nuakhai Parab or Nuakahi Bhetghat which is observed to welcome the new rice of the season. Nuakhai is a combination of two words that signifies eating of new rice as ‘nua’ means new and ‘khai’ means eat.

The festival is observed on panchami tithi (the fifth day) of the lunar fortnight of the month of Bhadraba (August–September), the day after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.