Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Navratri, Vikram Samvat

"Happy Navratri to all countrymen. May this festival of the worship of Shakti infuse new energy in everyone's life," PM Modi tweeted.

File Photo

New Delhi: On the occasion of the beginning of Navratri and the traditional Indian new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the people of the naton. 

"Happy Navratri to all countrymen. May this festival of the worship of Shakti infuse new energy in everyone's life," he tweeted.

The auspicious 9-day festival of Chaitra Navratri begins today. The nine-day long festival calls for celebrations and worshipping of goddess Durga in her different forms. 

Today also marks the beginning of traditional Indian new year, which is celebrated as different festivals in different parts of India.

“May Vikram Samvat bring new enthusiasm and zeal to your life,” he said in another tweet.

The prime minister also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa; various festivals celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.

