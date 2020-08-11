PM Narendra Modi greets people on the occasion of Janmashtami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. In a tweet, the PM said, "Many happy wishes of Janmashtami to all. Long live Shri Krishna! Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna! "

Janmashtami, which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, is also popularly called Shri Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami. Every year, Krishna bhakts immerse themselves in the festive spirit on this day. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated two days - August 11 and 12 - and the preparations have already begun.

Several people observe fast as a gesture of devotion while many others indulge in the festivities by organising cultural programmes and puja rituals at home. The celebrations this year have been marred by the coronavirus pandemic and large gatherings, temple visits will have to be avoided.

The festival is celebrated with much fervours across the world. Janmashtami is one of the most important Hindu festivals. It marks the birth of one of the most powerful human incarnations of the Lord Vishnu.