हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi inspects 29 antiquities repatriated to India from Australia - See pics

The antiquities range in six broad categories as per themes - Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain traditions, portraits and decorative objects. 

PM Narendra Modi inspects 29 antiquities repatriated to India from Australia - See pics
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday, Australia has handed over as many as 29 antiquities to India, which is seen as a boost to New Delhi`s bid to get back the country`s heritage from across the world. 

The antiquities range in six broad categories as per themes - Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain traditions, portraits and decorative objects. These antiquities come from different time periods, with earlier ones dating to 9-10 century CE.

These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials - sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, paper. Representing a large geographical region in India, antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspected the antiquities returned by Australia.

The repatriated antiquities includes Shiva Bhairav, a 9th-10th century CE Rajasthan Sandstone, the child-saint Sambandar from 12th century CE, and seated Jina sculpture from Mount Abu region, Rajasthan.

Other antiquities repatriated includes the portrait of Maharaja Sir Kishen Pershad Yamin Lala Deen Dayal, memorial portrait of Hiralal A. Gandhi, and untitled `Manorath` portrait of donor and priests before Shri Nathji, Nathdwara.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiAustraliaIndiaAntiquitiesAustralian Prime MinisterScott Morrison
Next
Story

'The Kashmir Files' reveals inhuman horror of religious bigotry: Yogi Adityanath after meeting Vivek Agnihotri & team

Must Watch

PT2M40S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: CM Bommai pays tribute to Naveen Shekharappa