PM Narendra Modi inaugurates World Dairy Summit in Greater Noida

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 12, 2022) inaugurated International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022. PM Modi also inspected an exhibition at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The four-day long IDF WDS 2022 is being held from September 12 to September 15 and is being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to the statement, around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are likely to participate in IDF WDS 2022. According to Prime Minister's Office, the last such Summit was held in India in 1974.

"The Indian dairy industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women. Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44 per cent in the last eight years," said the PMO.

"The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23 per cent of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at the IDF WDS 2022," it said.