New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building, Opposition parties and activists has accused him of distorting the national emblem by replacing the "graceful and regally confident" Ashokan lions with those having ''menacing and aggressive'' posture and sought immediate change.

Leading the Opposition charge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said on Twitter, "Narendra Modi Ji, please observe the face of the Lion, whether it is representing the statue of Great Sarnath or a distorted version of GIR lion. Please check it and if it needs, mend the same.”

@narendramodi Ji, please observe the face of the Lion, whether it is representing the statue of Great #Sarnath or a distorted version of GIR lion. please check it and if it needs, mend the same. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) July 12, 2022

The solo show of unveiling the national emblem by PM @narendramodi Ji, has already drawn a flurry of questions including constitutional propriety, let alone democratic values. We are all familiar with our PM's "#Who_Cares_Whom" attitude. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) July 12, 2022

Hitting out at the PM for flouting constitutional norms and not inviting the opposition leaders to the event, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Jawahar Sircar said on Twitter shared two different images of the national emblem.

"Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi's version, put above the new Parliament building - snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately," the TMC MP tweeted.

Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi’s version, put above new Parliament building — snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately! pic.twitter.com/luXnLVByvP — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) July 12, 2022

Echoing similar views, noted historian S Irfan Habib also objected to the national emblem unveiled atop the new Parliament building. "Meddling with our national emblem was totally unnecessary and avoidable. Why should our lions look ferocious and full of angst? These are Ashoka's lions adapted by independent India in 1950," Habib said.

"From Gandhi to Godse; From our national emblem with lions sitting majestically & peacefully; to the new national emblem unveiled for the top of the new Parliament building under construction at Central Vista; Angry lions with bared fangs. This is Modi's new India," senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan said while criticisng the Centre.

From Gandhi to Godse; From our national emblem with lions sitting majestically & peacefully; to the new national emblem unveiled for the top of the new Parliament building under construction at Central Vista; Angry lions with bared fangs.

This is Modi's new India! pic.twitter.com/cWAduxPlWR July 12, 2022

The row erupted a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the cast of the national emblem atop the new Parliament building in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Monday.

However, the ruling BJP has categorically rejected the Opposition’s charge of meddling with the Constitution and distorting the national emblem.

"It is unfortunate that the opposition parties have come out with another set of unfounded allegations, which smacks of their political motive," BJP chief spokesperson and national media in-charge Anil Baluni said. Once the construction work is complete, the building will be handed over to the parliament administration, he said.

"Opposition parties questioning the unveiling ceremony should understand the administrative process. Right from parliament's design to funds and constructions supervision, entire work comes under the ambit of the urban development ministry," he said. "Even the foundation laying was done by the Prime Minister," Baluni added.