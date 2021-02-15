Amended mapping policy: These reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for India, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday (February 15, 2021) announced 'sweeping changes' to the country's mapping policy, which according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unlock tremendous opportunities for India.

The Department of Science and Technology while announcing changes to India's mapping policy, specifically for Indian companies, said, "What is readily available globally does not need to be restricted in India and therefore geospatial data that used to be restricted will now be freely available in India."

They added, "Furthermore, our corporations and innovators are no longer subject to restrictions nor do they require prior approvals before they collect, generate, prepare, disseminate, store, publish, update digital Geospatial Data and Maps within the territory of India."

Soon after the announcement, PM Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account and said, "Our government has taken a decision that will provide a huge impetus to Digital India. Liberalising policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

PM Modi added that the reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for India's start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions.

"This will also generate employment and accelerate economic growth," the Prime Minister stated.

He added, "India’s farmers will also be benefited by leveraging the potential of geo-spatial & remote sensing data. Democratizing data will enable the rise of new technologies & platforms that will drive efficiencies in agriculture and allied sectors."

PM also said that these reforms demonstrate the Centre's commitment to improving ease of doing business in India by deregulation.

According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, India's startups and mapping innovators will be trusted to self-certify, apply good judgement and be relied upon to demonstrate adherence to guidelines.

In addition, measures to promote the development of Indian geospatial innovations that take advantage of the latest map-making technologies are proposed.

"With the next generation of mapping technology just about coming into its own around the world, this policy will enable Indian innovators to create substantial advances in mapping ultimately making our lives easier and empowering small businesses. We look forward to India emerging as a mapping power, creating next-generation indigenous maps of India and taking these new technologies to the rest of the world," said the Ministry of Science & Technology.

