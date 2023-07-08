trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632542
PM Narendra Modi Makes Fierce Poll Pitch In Telangana Days After BJP Appointed New State Chief

PM Modi said that the BRS government and the KCR family are resorting to new tactics to hide their failures. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure development projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal, Telangana while making a fierce poll pitch for the BJP in the state. Ahead of laying the foundation stone for the development projects, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday offered prayers at Bhadrakali temple in Warangal district. Addressing a public meeting in the district, PM Modi lashed out at the BRS government for being involved in corruption. 

PM Modi said that the BRS government and the KCR family are resorting to new tactics to hide their failures. He said that it's sad that the people who fought for Telangana have to see the day of corruption and mismanagement. Modi claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao betrayed the youth of the state and left them unemployed. He said that the state government destroyed the higher education in the state spoiling the future of the educated youths. He claimed that thousands of government posts are vacant in the state and the BRS government is using them for filling the coffers of its party leaders. 

"...The present government in Telangana has done 4 things, abusing PM Modi & BJP government, they made one family the centre for power, they pushed Telangana's economic development into turmoil... submerging Telangana into corruption...there's no project in Telangana that doesn't have allegations of corruption...KCR government is the most corrupt government...' said PM Modi.

He said that today, work is being done faster than before for every type of infrastructure. "Across the country, there is a developing network of highways, expressways, economic corridors & industrial corridor...Telangana is connecting the neighbouring economic centres & is becoming a hub for economic activity," said PM Modi. He also lashed out at the Congress accusing the grand old party of coming out with fake guarantees.

PM Modi also asked whether the KCR government was able to fulfil the promise of the 2BHK flats for 7 lakhs poor. He claimed that Sarpanch from across the state are upset with the state government. He said that the BJP wants all-round development of Telangana.  Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program and even did not attend him on arrival. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana came days after the BJP replaces its state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar with G. Kishan Reddy.

From Warangal, PM Modi will travel to Bikaner in Rajasthan, to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore, a PMO statement earlier informed. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the wagon manufacturing unit. The budget has already been allocated in the last budget. The BJP said that more than 3,000 people will get jobs in this project.

