Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram, launches 'Amrit Mahotsav'

The Prime Minister is also set to flag off the Dandi March from the Ashram, as part of 'Amrit Mahotsav' programme to mark 75 years of India`s independence.

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and also garlanded his portrait at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. 

The PM also launched the official website of the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister is also set to flag off the Dandi March from the Ashram, as part of 'Amrit Mahotsav' programme to mark 75 years of India`s independence.

Earlier this morning, announcing the beginning of the ‘Amrit Mahotsav`, PM Modi said in a tweet, "Today`s #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India`s people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters." 

The PM added, "Buy any local product and post a picture on social media using #VocalForLocal. A Charkha will be installed near Magan Niwas at Sabarmati Ashram. It will rotate full circle with each Tweet related to Aatmanirbharta. This shall also become a catalyst for a people`s movement."

The Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India`s Independence.

It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. The curtain raiser activities are beginning from March 12, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022. 

