PM Narendra Modi speaks about need for Atmanirbhar Bharat in I-Day speech, says 'proud of India's skill, approach'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 15) unfurled the tricolour flag at the ramparts of Red Fort in the national capital on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi.

Here are excerpts from his I-Day speech at Red Fort:

Prime Minister congratulates all on the 74th Independence Day. Today as we breathe in Independent India, it is because of sacrifice of thousands, says PM Modi.

Today is the day when we pay respect to all those who are serving the nation, Defence forces, Police forces, security force and crores of citizen who keep serving the nation.

During the Covid-19 pandemic many families have been impacted. Some lives have been lost due to the pandemic. My condolences for loss of these lives.

Children are not at the Red Fort today because of Covid-19 due to which they had to kept away. We pay homage to all Covid warriors.

We have been going through many challenges like floods and landslides which have also resulted in the loss of lives. Next year, it will our 75th Independence Day so we will have to set new goals.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 cr Indians today.

I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal.

It never happened that there was any part during the time period of India's slavery that no attempt was made to free the country or nobody made sacrifices for freedom.

I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution.

A few months back we used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. Today India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries.

The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged.

Today, Multi-national Companies from across the world are coming to India. We have to move forward with the 'mantra' of Make in India as well as Make for World.