PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered late senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary on Thursday (August 6, 2020).

Modi said that she served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage. "Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi. Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage. Here is what I had spoken at a prayer meet in her memory," the prime minister tweeted.

He also shared a video of the remarks he had made at a prayer meeting organised in Swaraj's memory last year.

BJP chief JP Nadda wrote: "Salutation to the former Union Minister, a symbol of simplicity and gentleness, soft-spoken and a sharp orator, Padma Vibhushan, Smt. Sushma Swaraj. You were the leader of the people who always gave priority to public service. Your work and struggle in nation building will be unforgettable."

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री, सरलता व सौम्यता की प्रतिमूर्ति, मृदुभाषी एवं प्रखर वक्ता, पद्म विभूषण श्रीमती सुषमा स्वराज जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें नमन। आप जन जन की नेता थी जिन्होंने सदैव जनसेवा को ही प्राथमिकता दी।राष्ट्र निर्माण में आपके द्वारा किए गए कार्य व संघर्ष अविस्मरणीय रहेंगे। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 6, 2020

Just hours before she died, Swaraj had tweeted praising the decision of the Modi government to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. She died of cardiac arrest last year at the age of 67.

Several other BJP leaders too paid tributes to Swaraj.