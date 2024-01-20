trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711902
NewsIndia
PM MODI IN RAMESWARAM

PM Modi Prays At Rameswaram Temple, Takes Holy Dip In ‘Angi Theerth’ Beach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wore a rudraksha-mala, offered prayers at the Ramanathaswamy shrine, an ancient Shiva temple in Tamil Nadu. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Prays At Rameswaram Temple, Takes Holy Dip In ‘Angi Theerth’ Beach

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a spiritual journey on Saturday, as he visited the Lord Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameshwaram and took a holy dip at the ‘Angi theerth’ beach. Modi, who wore a rudraksha-mala, offered prayers at the Ramanathaswamy shrine, an ancient Shiva temple in Tamil Nadu. He received traditional honours from priests and joined in the ‘Bhajans’ sung in the shrine.

The Shiva temple, located in the Rameswaram island of Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district, has a link to the Ramayana, as the Shiva linga here was consecrated by Shri Ram. Lord Ram and Sita Devi also worshipped here.

 

Before arriving here by an Air Force chopper, Modi also visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchirappalli district, where he paid his respects to Lord Vishnu. He was greeted by BJP workers and the local people at both the places.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry
DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?