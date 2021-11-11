PM Narendra Modi remembers Acharya Kripalani on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Acharya Kripalani on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday (November 11, 2021).

PM Modi took to Twitter to remember Acharya Kripalani’s part in India`s freedom struggle. The prime minister remembered the former Congress president for fighting for the freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership.

"Acharya Kripalani was at the forefront of India`s freedom struggle under Bapu`s leadership. He had a great vision for our nation and worked to fulfil it as MP. He made immense contributions towards environmental protection and social empowerment. Remembering him on his Jayanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Acharya Kripalani was at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle under Bapu’s leadership. He had a great vision for our nation and worked to fulfil it as MP. He made immense contributions towards environmental protection and social empowerment. Remembering him on his Jayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2021

Jivatram Bhagwandas Kripalani, popularly known as Acharya Kripalani, was a part of the Indian National Congress, and a freedom fighter who idolised Mahatma Gandhi.

Live TV