PM Narendra Modi remembers ex-PM PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, calls him a 'great son of India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 28) addressed the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' and paid tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and called him 'great son of India'.

Remembering the late Congress leader, PM Modi said that Rao led the country at a very crucial time in India's history. He added that Rao was a great political leader and a scholar.

"Today, we remember a great son of India, our former PM Shri Narasimha Rao Ji. He led India at a very crucial time in our history. He was a great political leader and was a scholar," said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the former PM Rao came from a humble background but he never accepted injustice and always fought against it from a very young age.

"He fought injustice from a very young age. I hope many more Indians will read more about our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Ji," he said.

"Connected with India ethos and well-versed with western thoughts. Interested in history, literature and science. One of India's most experienced leaders," he added..

PM Modi also highlighted that Rao knew several Indian and foreign languages and was a man of broad vision. "When we talk about PV Narasimha Rao ji, naturally, his image that emerges before us is that of a political leader, but it is also true that he was a polyglot! He used to speak many Indian and foreign languages," noted PM Modi.

PM Modi also talked about the ongoing border issue with China, saying that India is tackling the neighbour issue and the country will emerge stronger.

"In Ladakh, those who challenged us were given an adequate response. Our braves made supreme sacrifice but did not let adversary prevail. We feel the pain of their loss. Their valour is India's strength," PM Modi said.

