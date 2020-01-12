PM Narendra Modi renames Kolkata Port Trust after Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 12) renamed Kolkata Port Trust after Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the BJP's predecessor Bharatiya Jan Sangh. The prime minister made the announcement while addressing an event organized to celebrate 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust.

"I announce the renaming of the Kolkata Port Trust to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port. He is a living legend who was a leader for development and fought on the forefront for the idea of One Nation, One Constitution," the Prime Minister announced.

"It was unfortunate for the country that after Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from the government, their suggestions were not implemented as they should have been," he added PM Modi.

The prime minister slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not implementing several schemes of the Centre in the state and said that Mamata stalls them since "middlemen don't get money".

PM Modi added that his government has transferred Rs 43,000 crore directly into the accounts of farmers. Talking about Ayushman Bharat, the prime minister said that once Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allows the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi the people of the state will be able to reap the benefits of these schemes.

The prime minister also said in his speech that his government was committed to increase the number of cruise ships from 150 to 1500 and waterways will help in sea and river tourism. He asserted that the BJP-led government at the Centre has developed waterways across India.

He added, "Development of waterways has improved Kolkata Port Trust's connectivity with industrial centres in east India, made trade easier for our neighbouring countries."

Talking about Kolkata Port Trust, PM Modi said that the port trust has seen a lot through the times including India's independence and the port has been a milestone for India's development.