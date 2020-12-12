हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address global climate summit today

The Paris Climate Agreement will complete five years today. The United Kingdom has called for a global climate summit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be taking part in the meeting,

PM Narendra Modi to address global climate summit today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the global climate summit on Saturday on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Climate Agreement.

This was confirmed by Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment here on Friday. "Tomorrow, the Paris Climate Agreement would complete five years. The United Kingdom has called for a global climate summit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be taking part in the meeting," Javadekar said.

He added that climate change is not an overnight phenomenon and it has taken shape in the last 100 years. Javadekar took the opportunity to explain that India was doing better than the US, Europe and China as it only contributes to 3 per cent of the total emissions.

"Historically, the US has 25 per cent of all emissions, Europe has 22 per cent of emissions whereas China has 13 per cent and India has only 3 per cent. We are in no way responsible for this climate change but being a responsible nation, we have joined hands in fixing the problem," the Union Minister further said.

Prime Minister Modi, during the G20 Summit held virtually in Riyadh said India is not only meeting the targets of the Paris agreement on Climate Change but is also exceeding them. PM Modi also said while the world currently is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it is "equally important to fight climate change in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way".

"Today we are focused on saving our citizens, economies from the effects of the global pandemic. It is equally important to keep our focus on fighting climate change. Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way," he said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiGlobal climate summitParis Climate Agreement.
Next
Story

News bulletin Dec 12: Farmers threaten to block highways, check traffic updates before you step out; NCP to hold 400 rallies and other top events
  • 97,96,769Confirmed
  • 1,42,186Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Zee Top 10: Watch top 10 news stories of the day