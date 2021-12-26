हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address nation in 2021's last edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister`s monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. This will be the last edition of "Mann ki Baat'' of the year.

PM Narendra Modi to address nation in 2021&#039;s last edition of &#039;Mann Ki Baat&#039; today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` on Sunday.

This will be the last edition of the year. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister`s monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had called citizens to share their views for this edition of `Mann ki Baat`. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister had said, "I have been receiving several inputs for this month`s Mann Ki Baat on the 26, which will be the last one of 2021. 

The inputs cover so many different areas and celebrate the life journeys of several people working to bring grassroots level changes. Keep sharing your views.

"The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on November 28, the Prime Minister had lauded the armed forces on completion of 50 years of India`s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. 

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiMann Ki Baat2021IndiaCOVID-19Omicron
Next
Story

Centre will not bring back farm laws, clarifies Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar amid Congress uproar

Must Watch

PT18M28S

Raid on Piyush Jain's house in Kannauj, door had to be cut with cutter