PM Narendra Modi to attend first 'Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture' today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the first ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture’ (AJML) on Friday at 6:30 pm at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital. The PM will also address the gathering during the event. The keynote address at the first AJML will be delivered by Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Government of Singapore, on ‘Growth through Inclusivity, Inclusivity through Growth`.

The lecture will be followed by a panel discussion by Mathias Cormann (OECD Secretary-General) and Arvind Panagariya (Professor, Columbia University).

A PMO release said that the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance has organised the first `Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture` in recognition of the former union minister`s invaluable contribution to the nation.

Prime Minister will also interact with the delegates participating in the Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC), a three-day event being organised from July 8 to 10.

Eminent economists who will meet the Prime Minister include Anne Krueger, John Hopkins University; Nicholas Stern, London School of Economics; Robert Lawrence, Harvard Kennedy School; John Lipsky, former acting Managing director, IMF and Junaid Ahmed, World Bank country director for India.

KEC is being organised by the Institute of Economic Growth with support from the Ministry of Finance.