PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal on Nov 15

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 15, 2021) will inaugurate the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati Railway Station was known as Habibganj Railway Station.

The revamped station is the first world-class model station in the country and has all the facilities that are available at international airports. The station has been developed under a public-private partnership and built by a private company.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal during his visit to Madhya Pradesh tomorrow: PMO pic.twitter.com/aNuCMVhsWQ — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

According to a release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), during the event, Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the Railways in Madhya Pradesh including Gauge Converted and Electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, the Third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, Gauge Converted and Electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section and Electrified Guna-Gwalior section.

Prime Minister will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain.

Here is the list of amenities that will be available at the station:

1. The total cost of the station project is around Rs 450 crore.

2. To control the crowd, separate entry and exit gates are there.

3. Escalators and lifts have been installed at the station to reach the platform.

4. A seating arrangement of 700 to 1,100 passengers has been made in the open concourse.

5. For information about the movement of trains, display boards with different languages have been installed throughout the station.

6. The station will also boast of food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitory, VIP lounge.

7. Around 160 CCTV cameras have also been installed at the station to keep round-the-clock surveillance.

Earlier, on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked PM Modi for renaming Bhopal`s Habibganj railway station after the tribal queen Rani Kamlapati.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude and said, "I thank PM Modi for renaming Bhopal`s Habibganj railway station after the tribal queen, Rani Kamlapati. She was the pride of Gond society. She was the last Hindu queen."

