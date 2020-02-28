PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway in UP's Chitrakoot and address public meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway in Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (February 29).

The Bundelkhand expressway will connect Chitrakoot with 6 other districts in Uttar Pradesh -- Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah

The expressway will extend from Chitrakoot's Bharatkoop to Etawah's Kudrail village. A four-lane 296 km-long expressway will be linked to Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Etawah. It could also be built into a 6-lane expressway in the future.

The proposed budget to build the expressway is around Rs 15,000 crore.

PM Modi will then address a public meeting in Chitrakoot.

PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate a ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) which is a mega distribution camp, the biggest ever of its kind meant to provide assistance through assistive aids and devices to ''senior citizens'', particularly those from BPL families under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and 'Divyangjans' under the Assistance to Disabled persons for purchasing/fitting of aids/appliances scheme of the government.

PM Modi will then announce the setting up of 10,000 Farmers Producers’ Organisations (FPOs) across the country. The FPOs are meant to bring benefits of economies of scale to the small, marginal and landless farmers in the country, by improving their access to technology, quality inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, as well as ensuring requisite financing and marketing facilities.