PM Narendra Modi To Visit Birthplace Of Birsa Munda In Jharkhand On November 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Jharkhand starting tomorrow. During his visit, PM Modi will visit Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park cum Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi on November 15 and from there, he will reach Ulihatu Village, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, where he will pay floral tribute at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

"PM Narendra Modi would be the first PM to visit Ulihatu Village, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Prime Minister will participate in a programme marking the celebration of third Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, 2023 at around 11:30 AM in Khunti," said the PMO in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ and Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Mission in the state. "He will also release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN and inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jharkhand," said the PMO.

The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ will be launched on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and is aimed at attaining saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

"The focus of the Yatra will be on reaching out to people and creating awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc. Enrolment of potential beneficiaries will be done through details ascertained during the Yatra," said the PMO.

PM Modi will flag off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, Jharkhand, marking the launch of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’. The Yatra will start from districts with significant tribal population initially and by 25th January 2024, will cover all districts across the country.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch the first of its kind initiative - ‘Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM PVTG) Mission’. There are 75 PVTGs in 18 States & UTs living in 22,544 villages (220 districts) having a population of around 28 lakhs.

"These tribes stay in scattered, remote & inaccessible habitations, often in forest areas and hence a mission with a budget of about Rs 24,000 crore, is planned to saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition and sustainable livelihood opportunities," read the official statement.

In another big move, PM Modi will also release the 15th instalment amount of about Rs 18,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), which will be released through direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries. Under the scheme, till now, more than Rs. 2.62 lakh crores have been transferred to famers’ accounts in 14 instalments.

"Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 7,200 crores in multiple sectors like rail, road, Education, Coal, Petroleum and Natural Gas. The projects whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister include four laning of 52 km stretch of Mahagama - Hansdiha section of NH133; four laning of 45 Km stretch of Basukinath - Deoghar section of NH114 A; KDH-Purnadih Coal Handling Plant; new academic and administrative building of IIIT Ranchi," said the PMO.

It added that the projects that will be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation include a new campus of IIM Ranchi; new Hostel of IIT ISM Dhanbad; Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) depot in Bokaro; several railway projects viz doubling of Hatia-Pakra Section, Talgaria - Bokaro Section, and Jarangdih-Patratu section. Further, the achievement of 100% of Railway Electrification in Jharkhand State will also be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister.