PM Narendra Modi to visit Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka' s Tumakuru today

Tumakuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumakuru and attend various events there. PM Modi`s Tumakuru visit is part of his two-day visit to Karnataka beginning January 2.

During the Siddaganga Mutt visit, PM Modi is slated to unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.

Earlier, a release from his office said that the Prime Minister will offer prayers and also plant a sapling at the Mutt.

On 2nd and 3rd January 2020, PM @narendramodi will be participating in various programmes in Karnataka. The first programme tomorrow will be a visit to the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2020

He will lay the foundation stone for a memorial museum remembering the venerable Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji. PM @narendramodi will also address the gathering there. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2020

At another public meeting in Tumakuru, PM @narendramodi will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to various states. He will also give away Agriculture Minister’s Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Siddalingeshwara Swamy will be present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering.