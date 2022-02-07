PM Narendra Modi tops ‘Global Leader Approval’ list again, leaves behind US President Joe Biden, 11 others

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the global rating amongst world leaders with an approval rating of 72 per cent.

According to the list released by American research firm Morning Consult, PM Modi bagged the highest rating in the Global Leader Approval rating list, beating world leaders such as US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/wRhUGstJrS Modi: 72%

López Obrador: 64%

Draghi: 57%

Kishida: 47%

Scholz: 42%

Biden: 41%

Moon: 41%

Morrison: 41%

Trudeau: 41%

Sánchez: 37%

Bolsonaro: 36%

Macron: 35%

Johnson: 30% *Updated 02/03/22 pic.twitter.com/h51SXXBAFj — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) February 6, 2022

On the list of the 13 world leaders, US president Joe Biden is ranked at number six with a 41 per cent rating. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is ranked at number eight at 41 per cent, followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau.

As per the Global Leader Approval rating list, PM Narendra Modi topped the list of 13 world leaders and is followed by Mexico President Obrador at 64 per cent, Italy PM Mario Draghi at 57 per cent, Fumio Kishida at 47 per cent, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 42 per cent.

Additionally, US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau all scored 41 per cent ratings.

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez at 37 per cent, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron at 35 per cent. Boris Johnson scored the lowest in the list.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. With the latest data for all 13 countries, offering real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe.

Notably, this is the third year in a row that PM Narendra Modi topped the list with such a high margin among all other world leaders.

Live TV