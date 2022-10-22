PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath condole deaths in Rewa accident, announce Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Rewa(MP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered condolences on the death of 15 people in the Rewa bus accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to critically injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund(PMNRF). Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the loss of lives. He announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to critically injured. At least 15 people died and 40 were injured after a bus headed to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad collided with a trolley truck on National Highway 30 near Sohagi Ghati in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. Most people on the bus are said to be residents of Uttar Pradesh.

According to eyewitnesses, "a majority of the bus passengers were labourers and they were on their way home for the Diwali festival.

Prime Minister's office in a tweet said, "The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the tragic bus accident in Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Taking to Twitter, the UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi, "The loss of life in a road accident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is very sad. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed souls at his feet and speedy recovery to the injured. My condolences are with the bereaved families."

In a separate tweet, he said, "Talks have been held with Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji for proper treatment of the injured and for transporting the mortal remains of the deceased residents of Uttar Pradesh to the state. Instructions have been given to provide ₹ 02-02 lakh to the kin of the deceased resident of the state and ₹ 50-50 thousand to the seriously injured."

"It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Police-admin and local people are here. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospital", said Manoj Pushp, Rewa Collector.

