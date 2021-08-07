हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi interacts with Indian Missions abroad, urges them to popularise products globally

During the 'Local Goes Global - Make in India for the World' video conference address, PM Modi also talked to stakeholders of the trade & commerce sector and highlighted four factors for increasing exports. 

PM Narendra Modi interacts with Indian Missions abroad, urges them to popularise products globally
Photo: PIB

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 6, 2021) interacted with Heads of Indian Missions abroad and urged them to further popularise Indian products globally. During the 'Local Goes Global - Make in India for the World' video conference address, Prime Minister Modi also talked to stakeholders of the trade & commerce sector. 

Prime Minister Modi said that India's ambitious target regarding exports can be achieved only through a holistic and detailed action plan. He stated that at present, almost half of India's exports are to only four major destinations and asked them to find new destinations and take new products to the world. 

PM Modi also discussed ways to boost Indian exports and developing 'Brand India' on the foundations of quality and reliability. He urged the stakeholders to put all their efforts to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the changes in the Global Supply Chain in the Post-COVID-19 global world. 

Prime Minister Modi added that when the country is moving towards the mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', one of its goals is to increase India's share in exports manifold. 

He said that to achieve this, India has to make sure that it gets access to the global supply chain so that the business can scale and grow. PM Modi added that India's industry will also have to move towards the best technology, focus on innovation and increase share in R&D. 

Prime Minister Modi highlighted four factors for increasing exports. Firstly, he said that manufacturing in the country has increased manifold and that has to be qualitatively competitive. Second, the problems of transport, logistics should be removed for that centre, states and private stakeholders will have to work continuously. Third, the government should walk shoulder to shoulder with the exporters and then the fourth that the international market for Indian products needs to be expanded. He said only when these four factors are synergized, India will be able to achieve the goal of 'Make in India' for the world in a better way.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiIndian missions
Next
Story

Goa makes negative RT-PCR report, COVID-19 vaccine certificate mandatory for visitors to enter state

Must Watch

PT3M31S

DNA: Lost at the field but won all the hearts; Watch analysis