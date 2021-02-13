PM Narendra Modi wants to hand over entire agriculture business to his 'two friends', says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Continuing his attack over the new farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (February 13, 2021) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to 'hand over' the entire agriculture business to his 'two friends'.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing farmers at Rajasthan's Rupangarha also said that 40 per cent people of the country are stakeholders in the farming business.

He said, "It is the business of 40 per cent people, which includes farmers, small and medium businessmen, traders and labourers. Narendra Modi wants to give this entire business to his two friends. This is the objective of farm laws."

The former Congress president added, "Narendra Modi said he is giving options but the options are: hunger, unemployment and suicide."

He reached the rally venue driving a tractor with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra sitting beside him.

(Photo: PTI)

Later in another rally at Nagaur's Makrana, Rahul Gandhi stated the backbone of the country is being broken, which started with demonetisation.

He said, "Future is being snatched from the youth. In front of your eyes, the backbone of the country is being broken. It began with demonetisation, after which the GST 'Gabbar Singh Tax' was brought and small businesses were hit."

"Farmers, labourers, traders are being sidelined and the path is being cleared for two-three businessmen. During the coronavirus lockdown, labourers requested the prime minister to give them tickets to go home but he did not yield to it and waived loans of Rs 1.5 lakh crore of the rich," the Congress leader added.

आप सभी किसान-मज़दूर भाई और बहनें हमारे देश की आत्मा हैं। कांग्रेस पार्टी और मैं हर संघर्ष में आपके साथ खड़े हैं। pic.twitter.com/LOVV1ZCQRK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 13, 2021

He also commented on the three new farm laws and said, "The first law is about finishing the mandi system, the second is about allowing unlimited hoarding and the third is about snatching the rights of farmers to go to courts."

Live TV