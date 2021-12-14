PM Narendra Modi witnesses Ganga 'aarti' onboard cruise, conducts midnight inspection of development works in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the spectacular Ganga 'aarti' on Monday evening while onboard a river cruise with chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states.

This was the Prime Minister's third engagement in the holy city after visiting the Kal Bhairav temple and inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham earlier in the day. PM Modi boarded the Swami Vivekananda cruise at Sant Ravidas Ghat to witness the evening 'aarti' on the banks of river Ganga that was illuminated by thousands of diyas.

In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said, "Ganga 'aarti' of Kashi always fills the inner soul with new energy. Today, after fulfilling the big dream of Kashi, (I) attended the Ganga 'aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat and bowed before Mother Ganga for her grace."

काशी की गंगा आरती हमेशा अंतर्मन को नई ऊर्जा से भर देती है। आज काशी का बड़ा सपना पूरा होने के बाद दशाश्वमेध घाट पर गंगा आरती में शामिल हुआ और मां गंगा को उनकी कृपा के लिए नमन किया। नमामि गंगे तव पाद पंकजम्। pic.twitter.com/pPnkjmgzxa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

He also shared a short video showing the ghats of Ganga bathed in multi-colour lights. BJP president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were among those who accompanied Modi on the cruise.

Just concluded an extensive meeting in Kashi with @BJP4India Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. pic.twitter.com/UCUsMndhwW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Besides 12 chief ministers, three deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and their family members were onboard the cruise. M V Vivekananda took the special guests on a memorable journey as it cruised along the illuminated ghats, offering spectacular views of the holy city.

Thousands of people gathered at various ghats to catch a glimpse of the 'aarti' and the prime minister. People cheered and chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' when the cruise halted at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, famous for its daily 'aarti'.

Priests chanted hymns, bells clanged and the sound of conch added to the divine ambience. PM Modi later watched a light and sound show as part of the 'aarti' during the nearly hour-long cruise ride. Earlier, Adityanath gifted a replica of the Kashi Vishwanath temple to PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also conducted a midnight inspection of key development works in Varanasi and said it is the government`s endeavour to create the best possible infrastructure for the sacred city.

"Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure for this sacred city," tweeted PM Modi on 12:52 AM Tuesday.

Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure for this sacred city. pic.twitter.com/Nw3JLnum3m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inspection after midnight.PM Modi was seen interacting with locals and waving at people who had turned up to greet him.

Next stop…Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger friendly railway stations. pic.twitter.com/tE5I6UPdhQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores on Monday.

On December 14, at around 3:30 pm, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister`s vision of furthering team India spirit.

Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states will give a presentation on good governance, before PM Modi on Tuesday morning. The Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Tuesday. Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 15 for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

Live TV