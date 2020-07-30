PM Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh sends him 'rakhi', prays for his good health

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of 'Rakshabandahan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh sent him sacred thread (rakhi) by post. She also prayed for his good health and longevity. She had been tying 'rakhi' on PM Modi's wrist for the last 25 years.

Speaking to Zee News she said, "I will definitely go to Delhi if PM Modi's call comes. He is a very simple man and works a lot." She added that two of her Pakistani sisters also want to tie the sacred thread to PM Modi.

Shaikh also said, "My husband and son love PM Modi very much."

In 2019, before meeting PM Modi for tying the sacred thread on his wrist, she said that she has a 'surprise' for him and expressed happiness for the once-in-a-year occasion to meet the Prime Minister. "I will present him with a painting made by my husband," she had said. Shaikh had hailed the Centre's move to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq.

"I get the opportunity to tie 'rakhi' to elder brother once every year, I'm happy. I pray that the next five years go so well for him that the whole world recognises the positive decisions he made," she had said.

It may be recalled that Shaikh is a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage.

Lauding the Centre's move to bring a law against instant triple talaq, she had said, "There is no provision of instant triple talaq in the Quran and Islam. No other than him could have taken this step (formation of law). He has done a very good job in the interests of Muslim women."