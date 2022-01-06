PM Narendra Modi's security breach: Who is responsible for his safety, how it is planned

NEW DELHI: In a "major security lapse", Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. The incident forced the PM to cancel his rally and other events planned in poll-bound Punjab.

The Union Home Ministry directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment, while Home Minister Amit Shah said that such dereliction of the security procedure during the prime minister's visit is totally “unacceptable and accountability” will be fixed.

The incident triggered a major political row as the BJP alleged the ruling Congress in Punjab "tried to physically harm" the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law-and-order issue.

On the defensive, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at a press conference denied there was any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government was ready for an inquiry. After this incident, the focus has once again shifted to the security of PM and other VVIPs, which agencies are responsible for it and how the security details are planned.

Who protects the PM?

The Special Protection Group (SPG) is mainly responsible for the safety and security of the Prime Minister. Following an amendment to the SPG Act, the PM is the only VVIP who is protected by the agency. The SPG elite commando force forms the innermost security cordon around the PM wherever he goes. The PM’s security also includes personnel from other central and state security agencies like state police, central intelligence agencies and local LIUs.

While the SPG has the sole responsibility for PM’s security, the perimeter routes and the areas which the PM visits is secured by the state police under the supervision of the SPG.

How PM’s security is planned?

Prime Minister’s itinerary and the minutest security details are very meticulously discussed, finalized and documented by the central agencies in close coordination with the SPG. The entire exercise involves central and state agencies.

An Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) is also carried out by the SPG which requires maintaining every minute of the Prime Minister’s itinerary. This exercise involves officials of the Intelligence Bureau in the concerned state, police officials and the district magistrate. Whenever the PM visits a state, the local police maintains this minute-to-minute programme under the supervision of the SPG.

As part of the ASL, the entire route of the PM’s entourage and the venue is completely sanitized by the state police force and clearance is issued by the head of the state police force, which is again assessed and examined by the central agencies and the SPG.

Other measures entail anti-sabotage checks, frisking of people who would be allowed to sit in close proximity to come to the PM by the Special Protection Group.

SPG’s Blue Book

Broad guidelines have been laid down in what is referred to as the SPG’s Blue Book. Three days before any planned visit, the SPG officials carry out a mandatory ASL with everyone involved in securing the event. Once the PM’s itinerary is discussed and an ASL report is prepared, all security arrangements are made.

According to the laid down rules, an alternative arrangement during a VVIP's visit has to be ensured. Officials in the know of the rules say that "if a VVIP is scheduled to travel by air within a state, an alternate route through land has also to be ensured in case of exigencies".

If the PM is taking the land route, then it is the responsibility of the state police to keep the route safe for the PM’s travel. Several contingency plans are also prepared in case of an emergency situation forcing a last-minute change in the PM’s itinerary. But in normal circumstances, route, security deployment is pre-decided by the state police force and shared with the SPG. During public meetings, rallies and road shows, apart from policemen, an SP is deputed to post men in plainclothes for security.

In case of an air travel, at least one alternative road route (if not more) is kept ready. At least 24 hours before PM’s arrival, a full rehearsal is also carried out from the airport/airstrip to the venue to avoid any untoward incident and to ensure a safe visit of PM.

MHA seeks detailed report



In the statement, the home ministry said that in view of the contingency plan the Punjab government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. "After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport," the statement said

The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said. Some farmer bodies including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee had announced that that they will oppose Modi's visit. BJP president J P Nadda alleged Channi refused to get on the phone to address the matter.

"The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles," Nadda said in a tweet.

Live TV