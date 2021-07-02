'Pogonotrophy': Shashi Tharoor's new word of the day, uses PM Narendra Modi's example to explain

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor dropped another heavy-duty English word which has left the netizens scrambling for their dictionaries. The Congress MP who is known for his penchant for rarely used English words dropped the lastest head scratcher on Friday — pogonotrophy.

The lawmaker said he learnt of a new word from a friend called pogonotrophy - which means growing or cultivation of a beard. Cheekily he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his flowing white beard.

A user on microblogging site Twitter wrote to the former Union minister saying she was waiting to learn a new word and Tharoor happily obliged. "My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means 'the cultivation of a beard'. As in, the PM's pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation," he said in a tweet.

CHECK TWEET HERE:

My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means "the cultivation of a beard". As in, the PM's pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation... https://t.co/oytIvCKRJR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 1, 2021

Tharoor's tweet left many bemused with a Twitter user saying, "If the world has Oxford dictionary Why not India has Tharur Dictionary (sic)?" "Thanks for sharing this one from Tharoorictionary," said another user.

Tharoor has previously engaged in friendly banter with TRS working president K T Rama Rao over COVID-19 medicine names and threw in another head scratcher — floccinaucinihilipilification.

