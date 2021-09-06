हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pola

Pola festival: Read why it is celebrated and see amazing pics

Celebrated in and around Maharashtra, the Pola festival is an opportunity to show gratitude towards domestic animals.

Pola festival: Read why it is celebrated and see amazing pics
Image: Twitter

The Pola festival is celebrated primarily in Maharashtra and adjoining areas. It’s an occasion when farmers show their gratitude towards the cattle, especially cow and ox that help him in agricultural activities. It’s also called as Bail Pola.

On this day, farmers wash and message their cattle with oil and decorate them with flowers, bells and shawls. It’s a thanksgiving festival to express happiness for the support the animals provide in farming.

Some places also have the tradition of organising processions of decorated animals.

It is believed that the festival has gotten its name from mythological events and texts. In one of the episodes from Lord Krishna’s life, he killed a demon named Polasur to save the villagers. He was still a child, and thus children also get special treatment on this day.

Here are some of the beautiful pictures posted by Twitter users:

 

 

 

