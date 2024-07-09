Two days after the 24-year-old allegedly crashed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and injuring her husband, Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested Mihir Shah. Following the deadly collision, Mihir—whose father is a prominent member of the governing Shiv Sena—had fled the scene. Mihir was taken into custody close to Mumbai, according to a police official. Rajesh Shah, the father of Mihir Shah, reportedly played a proactive role in facilitating his son's escape and had plans to have the offending vehicle towed away, according to the police.



According to authorities, Mihir Shah was driving the BMW that killed 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa and seriously hurt her husband Pradeep as the pair rode their two-wheelers through Mumbai's Worli neighbourhood on Sunday morning. Mumbai police formed 11 teams and enlisted the Crime Branch to apprehend Mihir Shah. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued against him, according to the official.

Rajesh Shah and the family's driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who were previously arrested in the case, appeared in a Mumbai court on Monday and were remanded in 14-day judicial and one-day police custody, respectively. The court eventually granted Rajesh Shah bail.



A local court on Tuesday extended Bidawat's police detention until July 11. Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had declared that no one would be spared in the case.

"No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the chief minister,” Shinde had said.