New Delhi: A police complaint was filed on Sunday by West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya against BJP leader Amit Malviya for allegedly ‘defaming’ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Bhattacharya’s complaint was triggered by Malviya’s post on ‘X’ where he alleged that TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh, the prime suspect in the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials, had fled from the law with the help of “Mamata Banerjee’s patronage.”

“Shahjahan, who claimed to be a don of Sandeshkhali, is absconding. This would not have been possible without the patronage of Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister of West Bengal,” a part of Malviya’s post on ‘X’ said.

ED has issued a look out for Sheikh Shahjahan, the dreaded criminal and one of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek’s trusted henchman. He is wanted for, among other crimes, in the massive Ration Scam (in which food supplies meant for the poorest of the poor in Bengal was sold… pic.twitter.com/OVB6XcXy50 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 7, 2024

Bhattacharya told the media that they had lodged a police complaint and demanded immediate action against Malviya for his ‘defamatory’ remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Bhattacharya also requested the police to consider her complaint as an “FIR and act accordingly.” The BJP state unit slammed the TMC for trying to use the police to suppress the truth.

“Everything that Amit Malviya has said is absolutely true. It is the TMC government that has been protecting the criminals and this has resulted in anarchy in the state,” BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.