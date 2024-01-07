trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707183
Police Complaint Against BJP's Malviya In Bengal For ‘Defaming’ CM Mamata Over ED Assault Case

BJP leader Amit Malviya faces police complaint for accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding absconding TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 11:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A police complaint was filed on Sunday by West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya against BJP leader Amit Malviya for allegedly ‘defaming’ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Bhattacharya’s complaint was triggered by Malviya’s post on ‘X’ where he alleged that TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh, the prime suspect in the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials, had fled from the law with the help of “Mamata Banerjee’s patronage.”

“Shahjahan, who claimed to be a don of Sandeshkhali, is absconding. This would not have been possible without the patronage of Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister of West Bengal,” a part of Malviya’s post on ‘X’ said.

Bhattacharya told the media that they had lodged a police complaint and demanded immediate action against Malviya for his ‘defamatory’ remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Bhattacharya also requested the police to consider her complaint as an “FIR and act accordingly.” The BJP state unit slammed the TMC for trying to use the police to suppress the truth.

“Everything that Amit Malviya has said is absolutely true. It is the TMC government that has been protecting the criminals and this has resulted in anarchy in the state,” BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

