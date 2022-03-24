Police constable saves youth who jumped in front of train in Maharashtra’s Thane- Watch

New Delhi: An Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel saved an 18-year-old boy who tried to kill himself by jumping in front of a train at Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane district of Maharashtra. The alert cop has been receiving plaudits on the internet for his quick reflex and taking up a daring action.

The incident took place on Wednesday (March 23, 2022) afternoon. The ​youth jumped on the railway tracks, when Madurai Express pulled into the platform, with an intention to kill himself. However, Constable Hrishiksh Mane, who grew suspicious after he saw an 18-year-old boy loitering on the railway platform, rushed to the rescue.

The heroic incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the Westen Railway shared it on social media. After the incident, the officers took the boy to Kalyan Railway Police station and called his parents.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A police personnel saved a teenage boy's life by pushing him away from the railway track just seconds before an express train crossed the spot at Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane district. (23.03) Video Source: Western Railway pic.twitter.com/uVQmU798Zg — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

Additionally, News agency PTI quoted an officer saying that Constable Mane did not care for his life, instead, he jumped onto the track and pushed the boy away to another track where no train was scheduled to arrive.

