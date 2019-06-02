close

Punjab

Police official shoots himself dead accidentally in Punjab

"The shot was accidentally fired by Kumar while he was cleaning his service revolver," said investigating officer.

Jalandhar: A Sub Inspector was killed after he accidentally fired a shot while cleaning his service revolver, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Vipin Kumar was posted in the Crime Investigation Agency of Jalandhar Police."The incident occurred at around 11:30 PM on Saturday. The family told us that Kumar was at his residence in Model House when they heard a gunshot. The shot was accidentally fired by Kumar while he was cleaning his service revolver," said Kamaljeet Singh, the investigating officer in the case.

After the receipt of information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the body into their possession."The body has now been sent for post mortem and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law," Singh added.
 

