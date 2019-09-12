close

Arms

Police seize Kashmir-bound truck carrying arms, 3 terrorists held

Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday recovered a huge load of arms and ammunition from a Kashmir-bound truck. Three terrorists, held in the incident, are currently being questions.

Screenshot

Live TV

The truck was on its way to Srinagar and stopped by police between Kathua and Lakhanpur at Punjab-Jammu border. The arms were reportedly hidden among groceries being transferred.  

Five AK 47s and Rs 4.5 lakh has been seized from the vehicle.

Last week, national security adviser Ajit Doval said that a large number of weapons are being smuggled in the Kashmir Valley with an aim to disrupt peace and prevent normalcy. Over 42,000 lives have been lost due to cross border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan, he added.

 

 

Tags:
ArmsAmmunitionTruckJammu and Kashmir
