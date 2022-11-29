Political parties in Kashmir demand early Assembly elections after new voter list release

Days after the final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published, political parties in Kashmir are demanding early assembly elections in the UT. The political parties are also studying the details of the addition of new voters.

The final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published on Friday with the highest-ever net addition of more than 7.72 lakh voters, officials said. It has a total of 83,59,771 electors among them 42,91,687 are male, 40,67,900 females, and 184 are of the third gender.

Salman Sagar National Conference leader said that around seven lakh voters have been added and the party will have to see how many of them were those voters who have turned 18 from the last revision till now. He further said, now that the whole process is over, the Election Commission has nothing left to delay the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir further. Tanvir Sadiq questioned, how long should the people of Jammu and Kashmir be deprived of an elected government, and this is the right time that the EC should come out and state how soon they will hold assembly polls here.

Apni party spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir also showed his party's desire in holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as early as possible, so the UT has an elected representative government, he also said that their party is accessing the addition of electorates in Jammu and Kashmir on ground level.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Rouf Bhat said that BJP is using all the agencies to make way for their government in J&K and the addition of new electorates in huge numbers is also a suspicious and his party is assessing the same on ground, however at the same time he said that it's now time to hold the polls in Jammu and Kashmir and bring peace to this region.

Now, whenever the elections are announced, but the political parties has started polling campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir, most of the regional parties are seen holding election meetings every day to woo their voters.