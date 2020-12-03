हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pravin Mali

Politician Pravin Mali saves Rs 5 crore by energy efficiency measures

Political agendas have changed over the last few decades, every leader has their vision and strives to transform their plans into actions. A democracy like India requires young minds that can detect and adapt to the ever-changing ways of the world. Pravin Mali, a young politician from Gujarat is determined to bring a change in this country with his projects on energy conservation, improvement in sanitary facilities.

Politician Pravin Mali saves Rs 5 crore by energy efficiency measures

Political agendas have changed over the last few decades; every leader has their vision and strives to transform their plans into actions. A democracy like India requires young minds that can detect and adapt to the ever-changing ways of the world. Pravin Mali, a young politician from Gujarat is determined to bring a change in this country with his projects on energy conservation, improvement in sanitary facilities. He has been a member of the advisory committee in Western Railways and a corporate at DEESA MUNICIPALITY, Gujarat Pradesh Mantri, and a remarkable BJP leader. Pravin Mali is the President of Nagarpalika in 2015.

He has focused his energy on projects that promote youth empowerment, and conservation of water. Pravin Mali has headed campaigns like the implementation of solar roofs, door to door waste collection services, installation of LED street lights, and has led the Swacch Bharat Mission. He has also made provisions for yearly blood donation camps. Pravin Mali has been a trustee of Shree Gigaji Mali Vidhya Bihar, Sharda Vidhya Mandir, Shree Gordhanji Gigaji Mali Vidhya Sankul, and Gujarat State Secretary Youth BJP.

This young man is highly educated with a bachelor's degree in Commerce and has a post-graduate degree in International Business. He plans to bring about a positive change in society and says, "For making a difference I needed a position from where I could be heard, and hence I decided to enter politics. My goal is to be a diligent political advisor with extensive knowledge of political activities." Pravin Mali has become popular in Gujarat due to his extensive social work, and he believes in improving the lives of citizens. He saved 5 crores in a project dedicated to minimizing the cost of electricity. His actions are truly worthy of admiration.

(Disclaimer: This is a featured content)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pravin MaliGujarat
Next
Story

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Home Minister Amit Shah, calls for early solution to end farmers’ protest against farm laws
  • 95,34,964Confirmed
  • 1,38,648Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT29M44S

Badi Behes : Will the matter be resolved after the meeting between Farmers and Government