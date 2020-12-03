Politician Pravin Mali saves Rs 5 crore by energy efficiency measures

Political agendas have changed over the last few decades; every leader has their vision and strives to transform their plans into actions. A democracy like India requires young minds that can detect and adapt to the ever-changing ways of the world. Pravin Mali, a young politician from Gujarat is determined to bring a change in this country with his projects on energy conservation, improvement in sanitary facilities. He has been a member of the advisory committee in Western Railways and a corporate at DEESA MUNICIPALITY, Gujarat Pradesh Mantri, and a remarkable BJP leader. Pravin Mali is the President of Nagarpalika in 2015.

He has focused his energy on projects that promote youth empowerment, and conservation of water. Pravin Mali has headed campaigns like the implementation of solar roofs, door to door waste collection services, installation of LED street lights, and has led the Swacch Bharat Mission. He has also made provisions for yearly blood donation camps. Pravin Mali has been a trustee of Shree Gigaji Mali Vidhya Bihar, Sharda Vidhya Mandir, Shree Gordhanji Gigaji Mali Vidhya Sankul, and Gujarat State Secretary Youth BJP.

This young man is highly educated with a bachelor's degree in Commerce and has a post-graduate degree in International Business. He plans to bring about a positive change in society and says, "For making a difference I needed a position from where I could be heard, and hence I decided to enter politics. My goal is to be a diligent political advisor with extensive knowledge of political activities." Pravin Mali has become popular in Gujarat due to his extensive social work, and he believes in improving the lives of citizens. He saved 5 crores in a project dedicated to minimizing the cost of electricity. His actions are truly worthy of admiration.

(Disclaimer: This is a featured content)