J-K IAF Convoy Attack: Several Detained For Questioning In Poonch, Search On | Top Developments

New Delhi: Several people were detained for interrogation in the extensive search for terrorists behind the Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy attack in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening, officials said.

The officials informed that the Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain and senior officers of the Army and intelligence agencies, visited the site of the ambush in the Surankote area. The Army also conducted aerial surveillance using a helicopter.

The Indian Air Force has persisted in its extensive research to trace the terrorists behind the Poonch attack. The IAF on Sunday mourned the loss of Vikky Pahade, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack.

The Indian Air Force mourned the loss of Vikky Pahade. "The CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of (the) Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in (the) Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief." read a post on the official X handle.

Five IAF officers were injured in the attack and of them later succumbed to injuries.

The officials informed that the police and Army joint operation is underway in many areas named Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara and teams of Army's Para Commandos also emerged in the search operation.

As of now, there has been no "contact" with the terrorists but several individuals were detained for interrogation in connection with the Pooch attack, Officials said.

After the tragic incident, additional forces of the Indian Army reached the Jarra Wali Gali (JWG) in Poonch on Saturday late at night. The attack took place near the Sanai village in the Poonch sector after that injured personnel were rushed to the Command hospital in Udhampur.

The terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday resulted in one soldier's death and four injuries. Poonch is a part of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats, which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 7 in phase-3 but now the Election Commission has postponed it on May 25 in phase-6.