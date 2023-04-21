topStoriesenglish2597381
Poonch Terror Attack: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Terms Incident 'Cowardly' Act

 According to a statement, the slain Army personnel were from a Rashtriya Rifles battalion deployed for counter-terrorism operations.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 10:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: AIMIM chairman Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the Poonch terror attack, which murdered five Army men and critically injured another, calling it a 'cowardly' act.
In a late tweet on Thursday night, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member expressed condolences to the families of the fallen servicemen. "My condolences to the families & fellow officers of the five Bravehearts killed in #Jammu terror attack. Hope that the one soldier who was gravely injured recovers fully. This is a cowardly attack and absolutely condemnable," he tweeted.

Five Army personnel were killed and another critically injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Poonch, Jammu, and Kashmir, according to the Army. According to the Army, the slain soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terrorism operations. It went on to say that the truck in which the soldiers were going was attacked by unidentified terrorists and caught fire due to the possible use of grenades.

Terrorist attack in Poonch

Protest in Jammu after the attack

Activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal marched in Jammu on Thursday night, demanding harsh punishment for terrorists engaged in the attack on an Army vehicle in Poonch district. According to reports, five Army servicemen were murdered and another was critically injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terror strike.

Ravinder Raina, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP head, condemned the "cowardly attack" by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and promised that the troops' deaths will be avenged.
Hundreds of activists from the VHP and the Bajrang Dal gathered at the city's Tawi bridge to protest the attack, led by VHP state executive president Rajesh Gupta.

