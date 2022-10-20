'Population of Hindus decreasing DUE to...': RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale on growing population imbalance

Lucknow: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has said that the population of Hindus is decreasing due to growing infiltration from Bangladesh and the conversion of Hindus. Hosabale, while speaking at an event on Wednesday, expressed concern that religious conversions are leading to population imbalance in the country.

While talking to the reporters on the concluding day of the four-day national executive (Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal) meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Prayagraj, Hosabale, “Infiltration from Bangladesh has been seen in districts of north Bihar, North East & other states."

At a time when Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has suggested the need for a `comprehensive population control policy, Hosabale said that due to conversions, the population of Hindus decreased in many places & its consequences have been witnessed too."

The RSS general secretary said the organisation is trying to create awareness about religious conversions. He said as a result there has been a favourable outcome of “Ghar Wapsi” -- the Sangh Parivar effort to bring back to the Hindu fold people it says converted to faiths like Islam and Christianity. Hosabale said the existing laws to prevent religious conversion need to be implemented strictly.

This was an apparent reference to laws in some states, including Uttar Pradesh, that prohibits conversion by force or allurement, particularly through marriage. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat too attended the meeting in Prayagraj from October 16 to 19.

Hosabale claimed that after conversion, infiltration was the second biggest cause of “population imbalance." “Population imbalance caused by infiltration from Bangladesh has been seen in districts of north Bihar, including Purnia and Katihar, and in other states," he said.

The RSS leader said those who changed their religion should not get the benefit of reservation. He referred to the committee formed under former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan to examine whether communities that adopted other religions should get the Scheduled Caste status.

Hosabale said the meeting also discussed increasing the participation of women in social activities of the Hindu community. "Women are entering every sector. Their role in decision-making in social work must also increase," he said.

The RSS said 372 Sangh workers attended the meeting. Hosabale said over 3,000 young people have joined the Sangh in the last two years and the number of RSS ‘shakhas’ has gone up from 54,382 to 61,045 in one year.

Over 1,30,000 people have joined the Sangh through the “Join RSS” platform launched in 2010-11, he said. Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has visited the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Manipur and invigorated a sense of Hindu pride in the tribal communities there, Hosabale said. “The people from the tribal community have started inviting the sarsanghchalak there," he added. The RSS will celebrate its centennial year in 2025.