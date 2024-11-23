LIVE Updates | Poreyahat Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Devendranath vs Pradeep Yadav

Poreyahat is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand, falling under the Godda district. The voting for the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections in this constituency recorded a voter turnout of 69.67%.

The key candidates in the fray for the Poreyahat seat included Devendranath Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pradeep Yadav of the Indian National Congress (INC), along with several independent candidates and representatives from smaller parties.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Pradeep Yadav, contesting on a Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) ticket, emerged victorious by defeating Gajadhar Singh of the BJP with a margin of 13,597 votes.

The Poreyahat constituency has traditionally been a battleground between the BJP and other regional players, making this year's contest equally intriguing. With Pradeep Yadav switching to Congress and contesting again, the dynamics have shifted significantly.