Post-2019 Situation Unacceptable: Mehbooba Mufti Calls For Unity To Prevent Vote Division

In the midst of heavy downpour, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti arrived in Pulwama on Friday. Amid the inclement weather, Mehbooba was there to support the party's candidate for the Srinagar constituency, Waheed-Ur Rahman Para, emphasizing his candidacy as crucial in representing the voice of the people in parliament amidst the ongoing political crises in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing the people, Mehbooba stated that the main purpose of the PDP seeking votes is to inform the country through parliament that what the BJP has done to them in 2019 is not acceptable. “The unilateral decisions, stifling of just voices, and erosion of constitutional guarantees are unacceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We will convey this to the people of the country in parliament. This is why attempts to divide our votes must be foiled,” she said.

The PDP President said the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir is very bad. She alleged that they (BJP) are lamenting the transformation of the erstwhile state into an "open-air prison." She said the plight of the people is a concern, with Kashmiri youths languishing in jails in different states and unemployment rates soaring. Mehbooba launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of seeking to strip away the rights and resources of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, pushing them towards a state of bonded labour.

Recalling her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, crediting him with reigniting hope and restoring dignity to the people during times of political turmoil, she said, "When POTA was imposed in the state and SOG, besides other gunmen, were unleashing terror, people had lost all hope. It was Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who arrogated the responsibility of according to people a dignified life upon himself. Things changed, and people heaved a sigh of relief when for the first time PDP formed the government in Jammu and Kashmir. The present time is a testing time as well. Not stone or gun vote is our only weapon, and we must use it now to give a befitting reply to the elements who are out there to besiege our conscience and identity," Mehbooba said in her address.

She also urged people to unite against attempts by Delhi to divide their votes, emphasizing Para as the most suitable candidate to represent their interests in parliament. Simultaneously, later in the evening, Mehbooba Mufti, at the party headquarters, released a party manifesto. Mufti said, "We have released our manifesto today. Sadak, Pani, and Bijli will be the aim of all other parties. However, we have made our manifesto based on what has been snatched from us in 2019."

Mehbooba Mufti also said, "To raise our voice is paramount; raising it in parliament is crucial." She said our manifesto revolves around public issues. "Projects in Jammu and Kashmir are being sold at peanut prices to outsiders. Sand contractors and people are being sacked from their jobs. Youngsters are being lodged in jails. Gujjars and Bakarwaal are being thrown out of their lands. Traders and transporters are facing losses. The ED and NIA are pursuing people. The Government of India's agenda is to silence our voices," she said.