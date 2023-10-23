Posters In Lucknow Show Akhilesh Yadav As Future PM; BJP, Tejashwi Yadav React

With no clarity over the Prime Ministerial face of the INDIA bloc, workers of every party want their leader to get the top honour. While leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, and Mamata Banerjee are said to be among the contenders, now posters have come up in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow showing Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as the future prime minister of India. The posters were put up outside the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow by the party workers.

SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand said that while Akhilesh Yadav's birthday is on July 1, party workers celebrate his birthday multiple times to express their love and respect. "Today, some party leaders and workers are celebrating his birthday and are praying that Akhilesh Yadav becomes the PM of the country and serves the people..." he added.

Samajwadi Party is an ally in the INDIA bloc which is a grouping of 28 political parties, formed to take on the BJP.

The BJP, however, reacted sharply saying that everyone is free to dream. "There is a saying, 'Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne'. Nobody can stop anyone from daydreaming. But one should dream as per one's capability. Under PM Modi's leadership, our country is going ahead on the path of development. People of the country trust PM Modi and the country will definitely elect PM Modi as the PM for the third time," Danish said BJP leader and Minister in the UP Government Danish Azad Ansari.

On the other hand, Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that anyone can put up a poster. Yadav said that every party and their leader has ambitions and things like this are non-issues. "There is no meaning as even people put posters showing me as Krishna or Arjun. This doesn't mean anything," said Yadav.