Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors Meet Health Ministry Officials, Decision on Feb 3, Will Exams be Postponed? Know All Details Here

FORDA, IMA and many candidates have been requesting the union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the NEET PG 2023, final decision will be taken on Feb 3

Feb 01, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

NEET 2023: Thousand of medical aspirants continue to demand the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) exam by 2-3 months after the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET PG 2023 exam date on January 6. A delegation of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) members met Union Minister of Health Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on January 31, Tuesday, regarding the NEET PG 2023 postponement. The delegation will be meeting the Healthy Ministry in the next 2 days regarding exam postponement and a decision in this regard will be taken after that.

According to the doctors' associations, if the NEET PG 2023 exam date is postponed, candidates will have enough time to study for the test. Dr. Manish Jangra, Founder of FAIMA, who went to meet the Minister, said that he was trying his best to effect the postponement. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible. 

“I had a meeting with all the officials of the ministry and will be meeting him too in 2 days. They are searching for every chance to postpone. The main hurdle being #TCS(online exam company) denied any vacant date for the exam before September. Otherwise, they were convinced. still will try my best,” Dr. Manish Jangra, founder of, FAIMA tweeted.

The Union health ministry extended the deadline for MBBS internships to June 30 in response to several requests for extensions. However, because there is not enough time to prepare for the exam and there are months between the exam and counselling, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and potential candidates have been pleading with the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the NEET PG 2023. #PostponeNEETPG2023 is trending on Twitter.

Twitter Reactions

Meanwhile, doctors groups, students, and teachers have also raised concerns about the proposed draft regulations related to National Exit Test (NExT), which will be replacing the NEET PG exam.

