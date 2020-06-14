हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
School fee

Pragyraj school waives off fees for 3 months amid COVID19 pandemic, promotes e-learning

The Principal of the school said that students from different strata of society study here and it's not possible for all the parents to pay the money, so we decided to waive off fees of April, May, and June.

Pragyraj school waives off fees for 3 months amid COVID19 pandemic, promotes e-learning

Prayagraj: A private school in Prayagraj has waived off fees for three months in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and is now focusing on connecting with students via online classes.

Speaking to a news agency, Mamata Mishra, Principal, New Scholar Academy school said, "students from different strata of society study here. It`s not possible for all the parents to pay the money, so we decided to waive off fees of April, May, and June."

The Principal said that staff members and teachers of the school continue to regularly receive their salaries."We are promoting online classes currently and we are connecting with the students via WhatsApp and our YouTube channel'', said Mishra.

A lot of guardians are now connected with us as the fees have been waived off. We are receiving a positive response but every student does not have an internet facility," Mishra added. "The school was shut amid COVID-19 crisis so now we are resolving students` problems online," said Anand Kumar, a parent. Schools here have been shut for almost three months now due to the COVID-19 crisis. 

