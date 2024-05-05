Karnataka MP Sex Scandal: Following the arrest of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's son and JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, his son Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the Karnataka sex video scandal, is expected to surrender to the authorities, news agency IANS quoted a senior party leader as saying on Saturday. According to JD-S leader and former minister C.S. Puttaraju, Prajwal Revanna, the current JD-S MP from Hassan, is expected to fly down to India and surrender.

However, Puttaraju did not say when Prajwal Revanna, who has reportedly fled the country, will return to India and surrender. "The SIT has arrested H.D. Revanna. "He will obey the law and follow the necessary legal procedures," he stated.

A woman who was kidnapped and believed to be among the victims of the sex video scandal involving sitting JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, was freed from a farmhouse in the Mysuru district on Saturday by the Karnataka Police Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Rajagopal, the personal assistant (PA) of JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, the father of Prajwal Revanna, from whose farmhouse the abducted woman was rescued, has now been taken into custody by the authorities.

H.D. Revanna, the main suspect in the kidnapping case, was taken into custody by the SIT earlier on Saturday. After receiving a tip, the SIT officers went to the farmhouse where the woman who had vanished on April 29 was imprisoned.

Rajagopal had vanished since the SIT traced the missing woman to his farmhouse. The woman will be brought to Bengaluru and her statement will be recorded.

Meanwhile, the SIT has reportedly tracked Prajwal Revanna's movements in Budapest, Hungary's capital. The SIT is working with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a Blue Corner notice to Prajwal Revanna, allowing them to track his movements.

H.D. Revanna has been named as the primary accused in a sexual harassment case filed at Holenarasipur Town police station, as well as the kidnapping of a victim of the sex video scandal involving his son at K.R. Nagar police station.

Both complainants worked as domestic helpers at Revanna's home. The cases are being investigated by the SIT. On Saturday, the SIT tracked down the kidnapped woman to a farmhouse owned by H.D. Revanna's PA in Mysuru district, and her confessions are expected to strengthen the case against the former JD-S minister and his son.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar React To HD Revanna's Arrest

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters that he would not interfere in the matter. "Action should be initiated as per the law," he went on to say. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated, "We will not interfere in anything related to this matter. Allow them to seek legal protection in court."

Shivakumar also stated that the proceedings should be conducted in the manner suggested by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy quoted a Kannada proverb, stating that those who commit crimes should be punished.