Prarambh: This is the century of digital revolution and new-age innovation, says PM Narendra Modi at Startup India International Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 16, 2021) said that this is the century of the digital revolution and a new-age innovation.

PM Modi during his address at the 'Prarambh: Startup India International Summit' said, "This century is the century of the digital revolution and new-age innovation. This century is also called the century of Asia. Therefore, it is the need of the hour that the technologies of the future come out of the labs of Asia and the future entrepreneurs should be prepared from our lands."

ये सदी Digital revolution और New age innovation की सदी है। इस सदी को एशिया की सदी भी कहा जाता है। इसलिए ये समय की मांग है कि भविष्य की टेक्नोलॉजी एशिया की लैब से निकलें और भविष्य के entrepreneurs हमारे यहां से तैयार हों। - पीएम @narendramodi #StartUpIndia — BJP (@BJP4India) January 16, 2021

He stated that India is one of the biggest startup ecosystems in the world and said, "More than 41,000 startups including nearly 5,700 startups in IT sector, 3,600 in the health sector, and 1,700 startups in agriculture are engaged in work. These startups are changing the demographic character of business."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India also started the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign amid the difficult period of the coronavirus outbreak and said, "In this too, our startups are playing a big role today."

PM Modi added, "Earlier, on hearing about a startup people used to ask 'why don't you do a job?'. But now people say why not create a start-up instead of doing a job."

The Prime Minister said, "Today, the country says, 'We will do it'. Be it digital payments, AI revolution, or the solar energy sector, and we can see the results today."

Notably, with participation from over 25 countries and more than 200 global marquee speakers, the Summit is the largest startup confluence organised by the Government of India since the launch of the Startup India initiative in 2016.

The two-day summit was inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry on Friday where he addressed a gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, industry leaders, and academic luminaries from India and across the world including BIMSTEC countries and also launched the Virtual Startup Showcase.