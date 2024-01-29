Prashant Kishor Makes Bold Prediction For Bihar Lok Sabha Chunav, Says NDA To...

Bihar has just witnessed another political turmoil with Nitish Kumar again switching sides with the BJP-led NDA. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the NDA had won 39 seats out of the 40. In 2019, the BJP, JD(U) and the LJP had contested the polls together. Out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, both BJP and JD(U) contested on 17 seats each, while LJP contested on 6 seats. This alliance secured victories in 39 out of the 40 seats. Now, political analyst Prashant Kishor has made a significant remark about the reinstated alliance and its impact on the Bihar Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

In an interview with a news channel, Prashant Kishor said that the NDA alliance may sweep the polls by winning all the seats. "On Modi's name, BJP's power and in the absence of an alternative, NDA will sweep the Lok Sabha polls. A large population of Bihar doesn't want to vote for Lalu Yadav's RJD." Kishor said that people don't want to vote for the RJD due to their 20 years of jungle raj and mismanagement. He said that the NDA is likely to sweep the 40 seats be it with Nitish or without Nitish.

Prashant Kishor had earlier said that Nitish Kumar is an unreliable partner. He said that while the BJP has joined hands with Kumar to push the INDIA bloc on the backfoot, the BJP could have been in a much better position when fighting alone.

Kishor also claimed that Nitish Kumar is trying to save his political career and the alliance between the JDU and the BJP may not last till the 2025 assembly elections in the state. While Kishor has been a vocal critic of the RJD, he has recently targetted Kumar as well for his frequent flip-flops.